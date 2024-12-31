Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Safehold from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Safehold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Safehold Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SAFE opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Safehold has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 37.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Safehold had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Institutional Trading of Safehold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after buying an additional 39,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 317.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

