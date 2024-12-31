Short Interest in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Rises By 25.3%

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $19.79.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Investors
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks Ringing in The New Year with Large Buyback Announcements
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why 2024 Was Great for Stocks—and Why 2025 Could Be Even Better
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Joby Aviation: A Small-Cap Stock on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.