Short Interest in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Rises By 25.3%

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.