Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Drops By 33.9%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the November 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.
Shares of Banco Santander stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. 3,411,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
