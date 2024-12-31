Short Interest in Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Decreases By 12.9%

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 232,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Belite Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLTE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.10. 14,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,467. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.85 and a beta of -1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
