Short Interest in Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Rises By 18.4%

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Biotage AB (publ) Stock Performance

BITGF remained flat at $14.83 on Tuesday. Biotage AB has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides solutions and products in the areas of drug discovery and development, analytical testing, and water and environmental testing. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems; sample preparation products; plasmid purification solutions; oligo synthesis solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

