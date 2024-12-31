Short Interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Grows By 23.3%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 87,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,789. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a market capitalization of $596.13 million, a PE ratio of -362.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 117.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5,077.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 57,021 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 140,013 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

