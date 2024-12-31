Short Interest in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Decreases By 16.4%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the November 30th total of 85,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

NYSE:UAN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.96. 23,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,424. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $88.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVR Partners

In other CVR Partners news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.92 per share, for a total transaction of $69,001.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 169,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,710,477.68. This trade represents a 0.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 85,807 shares of company stock worth $6,117,505.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVR Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CVR Partners by 12.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

