Short Interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Rises By 22.9%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 786,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FINV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.82. 275,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,971. FinVolution Group has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 317,682 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 315,366 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 134.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 476,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 273,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in FinVolution Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 268,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.