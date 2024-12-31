Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Decreases By 15.7%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 39,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interlink Electronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interlink Electronics stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Interlink Electronics worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Interlink Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of LINK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Interlink Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, firmware, and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally.

