Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Increases By 37.1%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,605.0 days.
Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of ICGUF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.
About Intermediate Capital Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intermediate Capital Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.