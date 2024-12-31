Short Interest in Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Increases By 37.1%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,605.0 days.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ICGUF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.81. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,840. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $30.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.09.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

