Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Rises By 38.7%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the November 30th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUS stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,661. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The stock has a market cap of $585.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.47.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1968 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUS. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,410,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217,384 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 516,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 432,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 413.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 201,709 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

