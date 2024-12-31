Short Interest in Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Drops By 34.4%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,300 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 1,352,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 216.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LSGOF remained flat at $7.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

