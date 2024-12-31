Short Interest in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Expands By 38.0%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 1,488.2% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 174,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 163,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 336.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 422,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 325,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of MicroCloud Hologram by 1,122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLO traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. 219,059,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. MicroCloud Hologram has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1,968.00.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

