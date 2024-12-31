Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Grows By 15.3%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter worth $46,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $130,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 184,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,384. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $5.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Increases Dividend

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.