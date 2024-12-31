Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Rises By 28.0%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,097,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 1,638,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,972.0 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.