Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Rises By 28.0%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,097,200 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 1,638,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,972.0 days.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance
Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $7.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $9.64.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
