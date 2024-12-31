Short Interest in PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ) Decreases By 15.4%

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

NASDAQ PFXNZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.80. 10,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

About PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028

medley capital corp (mcc) is a financial services company located in 375 park ave, new york, new york, united states.

