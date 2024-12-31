Short Interest in Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR) Rises By 28.4%

Richtech Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:RR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Richtech Robotics Price Performance

NASDAQ RR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 20,823,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,125. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Richtech Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Institutional Trading of Richtech Robotics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Richtech Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Richtech Robotics by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 163,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richtech Robotics in the third quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics Inc develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

