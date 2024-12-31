Short Interest in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Decreases By 22.1%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Up 7.0 %
Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $3.21. 31,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.60.
Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roadrunner Transportation Systems
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.