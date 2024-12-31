Short Interest in Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Decreases By 22.1%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Stock Up 7.0 %

Roadrunner Transportation Systems stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $3.21. 31,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

