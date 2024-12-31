Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SILEF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,715. Silver Elephant Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.

About Silver Elephant Mining

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project covering an area of 3,560 hectares located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

