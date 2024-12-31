Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,100 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SILEF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,715. Silver Elephant Mining has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.
About Silver Elephant Mining
