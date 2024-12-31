Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 163,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 238.6 days.

Sodexo Stock Performance

SDXOF stock remained flat at $81.42 during midday trading on Monday. Sodexo has a one year low of $78.80 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14.

Sodexo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Sodexo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

