SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in December

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,400.0 days.

SoftwareONE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWONF opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. SoftwareONE has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWONF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoftwareONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of SoftwareONE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.

