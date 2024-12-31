Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Critical Review

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) and Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Spindle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -163.30% -12.14% -1.84% Spindle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $942.61 million 0.27 -$91.70 million ($95.05) -0.16 Spindle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MultiPlan and Spindle”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spindle has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MultiPlan and Spindle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spindle 0 0 0 0 0.00

MultiPlan currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.71%. Given MultiPlan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Spindle.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides payment-processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway. It also acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses. The company is based in Marco Island, Florida.

