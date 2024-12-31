Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Shift4 Payments Put Options (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,049 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 199% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,020 put options.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.66. The stock had a trading volume of 334,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,644. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 222,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,309.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

