StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $300.19 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72 and a beta of 1.34.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 Must-Hold Stocks with Double-Digit Upside for 2025
- What is a support level?
- Micron: Why Now Is the Time to Be Brave
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Wall Street Insiders Can’t Stop Buying
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.