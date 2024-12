StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $300.19 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.72 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

