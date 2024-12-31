StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
SALM opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.44.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
