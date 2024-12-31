StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
VOXX International Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. VOXX International has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corporation manufactures and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start modules and systems; smart phone telematics applications; mobile multi-media infotainment products and rear-seat entertainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; 360 camera applications; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; cruise control systems; audio products; heated seats; interior lighting solutions; security and shock sensors; turn signal switches; puddle lamps; box lights; harnesses; electric vehicle sound systems; and logo lighting modules.
