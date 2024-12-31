StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $60.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1,410.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

