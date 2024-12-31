StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Orion Energy Systems

About Orion Energy Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,695,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,933,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

