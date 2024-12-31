StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.53.
Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 48.81% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).
