Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $30.88. 8,242,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 82,031,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after purchasing an additional 915,058 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 921.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,084,000 after acquiring an additional 145,327 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,077,000 after acquiring an additional 124,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,730.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 107,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,730,000 after purchasing an additional 101,552 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

