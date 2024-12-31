Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 1,078,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,747,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,254,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,969.24. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tevogen Bio stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 223,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tevogen Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of TVGN opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Tevogen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $21.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

