Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,951.0 days.
Toho Stock Performance
TKCOF stock opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Toho has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.
About Toho
