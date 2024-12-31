Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz Sells 4,594 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Schatz sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $44,332.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,681.90. The trade was a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 23rd, Scott Schatz sold 5,000 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $48,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Scott Schatz sold 150 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,530.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $9.23. The company had a trading volume of 94,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80. The company has a market cap of $143.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 8.7% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

