Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Short Interest Update

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,800 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFPM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. 343,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,620. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $73.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.62%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

