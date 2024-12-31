Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.
Trisura Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.
Trisura Group Company Profile
