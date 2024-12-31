Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in December

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.7 days.

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.