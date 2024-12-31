UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
UBS Group Trading Down 0.9 %
UBS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,700. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.
