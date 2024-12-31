UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 7,680,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.9 %

UBS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,700. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.14. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after buying an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in UBS Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,387 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 162.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $69,440,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. Bank of America assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

