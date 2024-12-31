Ulice Payne, Jr. Sells 1,100 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $24,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $411,955.51. The trade was a 5.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.00. 2,824,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,931. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FL. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,700,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,253 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,319,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,135,474 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 106,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,583 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,775,000 after buying an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,904 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 271,297 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

