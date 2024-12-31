Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Victory Square Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.27.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

