Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $217,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,565. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

Featured Stories

