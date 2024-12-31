Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 30th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,290.0 days.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $585.96 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $477.21 and a 1 year high of $641.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $603.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.70.

Institutional Trading of Zurich Insurance Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

