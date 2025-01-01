Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.49 and traded as low as C$9.19. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 453,279 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cormark raised Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.21.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAV

Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.48.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$144.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.10 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Festival acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$176,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 54,047 shares of company stock worth $476,272. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.