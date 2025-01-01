Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$26.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from C$28.50 to C$26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.53.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Trading Up 0.0 %

Insider Activity

TSE AC opened at C$22.26 on Monday. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.47 and a one year high of C$26.18. The firm has a market cap of C$7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total transaction of C$130,246.80. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.