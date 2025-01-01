Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.1 days.

Airbus Price Performance

Shares of Airbus stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $159.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427. Airbus has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.04.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

