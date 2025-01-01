Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,800 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 461,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 122.1 days.
Airbus Price Performance
Shares of Airbus stock traded down $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $159.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427. Airbus has a 1 year low of $136.21 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.04.
About Airbus
