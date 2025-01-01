Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.26. 5,783,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,783,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Airship AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Airship AI Stock Down 9.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Airship AI

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

In related news, CTO Yanda Ma sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AISP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Airship AI by 70.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 54.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airship AI

(Get Free Report)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

