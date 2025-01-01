Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 395,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.91. The company had a trading volume of 113,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.10. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $163.74 and a 1-year high of $231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.88, for a total value of $54,062.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,031.32. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $49,706.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $649,857.60. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 641,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,422 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 344,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

