Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Receives $115.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $108.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $79.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $255,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,296.64. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in Albemarle by 34.1% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 95.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 41.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 42,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.44. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.67%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

