Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Update

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 524,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 19.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALEX. StockNews.com raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALEX traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 328,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,492. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 145.16%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

