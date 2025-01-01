Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.90 and last traded at $21.03. 394,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,942,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.09.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALGM

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -156.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,634. This represents a 6.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.