Allurion Technologies Announces Reverse Stock SplitOn December 23, 2024, Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR) disclosed the approval of a reverse stock split during the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The reverse stock split of the Company’s

Allurion Technologies Company Profile
Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.
