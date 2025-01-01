AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 1,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 32,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

AlphaVest Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17.

Institutional Trading of AlphaVest Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in AlphaVest Acquisition by 68.8% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 278,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 113,410 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 560,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 291,908 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

