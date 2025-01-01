American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AHR. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE AHR opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 54.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,488,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,654,000 after buying an additional 3,330,714 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,445,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,177 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,575,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 6,875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,605,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,426 shares during the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

